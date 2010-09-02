Things got a little crazy yesterday, right? Time to get back to business:



But first we’ll tell you really quick about how James Lee, the Discovery hostage-taker, chatted with an NBC News producer for about 10 minutes during the standoff. (TVNewser)

And also about how Twitter broke the news of the hostage situation in the first place. (Washington Post)

And about how Jack Shafer thinks it was actually the media that got taken hostage. (Slate)

In non-hostage news, Paste magazine folded. (Gawker)

The New York Times Magazine investigates the illegal phone-hacking techniques of reporters at Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World, a British tabloid. (New York Observer)

The New Yorker has big pieces on Gawker, AOL and Facebook slated for the coming weeks. (AllThingsD)

“There will certainly be a day when [WSJ] ‘digital’ has more paying subscribers than print.” (Talking Biz News)

It took them a while, but The Nation is finally getting all 2.0 (eMedia Vitals)

Forbes is launching a Ukraine edition. (Forbes)

Time Inc. has some hurricane safety tips for its employees. (New York Observer)

