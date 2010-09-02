10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Joe Pompeo
msnbc james lee

Things got a little crazy yesterday, right? Time to get back to business:

  • But first we’ll tell you really quick about how James Lee, the Discovery hostage-taker, chatted with an NBC News producer for about 10 minutes during the standoff. (TVNewser)
  • And also about how Twitter broke the news of the hostage situation in the first place. (Washington Post)
  • And about how Jack Shafer thinks it was actually the media that got taken hostage. (Slate)
  • In non-hostage news, Paste magazine folded. (Gawker)
  • The New York Times Magazine investigates the illegal phone-hacking techniques of reporters at Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World, a British tabloid. (New York Observer)
  • The New Yorker has big pieces on Gawker, AOL and Facebook slated for the coming weeks. (AllThingsD)
  • “There will certainly be a day when [WSJ] ‘digital’ has more paying subscribers than print.” (Talking Biz News)
  • It took them a while, but The Nation is finally getting all 2.0 (eMedia Vitals)
  • Forbes is launching a Ukraine edition. (Forbes)
  • Time Inc. has some hurricane safety tips for its employees. (New York Observer)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

media news thewire-us