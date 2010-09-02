Things got a little crazy yesterday, right? Time to get back to business:
- But first we’ll tell you really quick about how James Lee, the Discovery hostage-taker, chatted with an NBC News producer for about 10 minutes during the standoff. (TVNewser)
- And also about how Twitter broke the news of the hostage situation in the first place. (Washington Post)
- And about how Jack Shafer thinks it was actually the media that got taken hostage. (Slate)
- In non-hostage news, Paste magazine folded. (Gawker)
- The New York Times Magazine investigates the illegal phone-hacking techniques of reporters at Rupert Murdoch’s News of the World, a British tabloid. (New York Observer)
- The New Yorker has big pieces on Gawker, AOL and Facebook slated for the coming weeks. (AllThingsD)
- “There will certainly be a day when [WSJ] ‘digital’ has more paying subscribers than print.” (Talking Biz News)
- It took them a while, but The Nation is finally getting all 2.0 (eMedia Vitals)
- Forbes is launching a Ukraine edition. (Forbes)
- Time Inc. has some hurricane safety tips for its employees. (New York Observer)
