Dennis Kneale will likely leave CNBC within weeks following the expiration of his contract, sources tell Jeff Bercovici. Word is CNBC won’t renew Kneale at his current salary, which is said to be around $500,000. (Daily Finance)

rumour: Newsweek and The Daily Beast might merge their digital operations. (Keith Kelly)

Meanwhile, it seems like no one wants to be Newsweek’s new editor. (WWD)

Jon Stewart is organising a rally in Washington to counter “extremism.” (NYT)

The AP claims CNN has been “routinely” using the wire’s reporting even though the network canceled its AP contract back in May. (The Upshot)

We’re getting closer and closer to knowing who the new “American Idol” judges will be. (NYT)

Conan O’Brien’s old studio is being turned into a “state-of-the-art production facility for NBC News’ West Coast operations.” (Broadcasting & Cable)

The all new Forbes hits newsstands next week. “We’ve rearchitected these pages to be dynamic, to be real time,” says editorial chief Lewis D’Vorkin. (The Wire)

Time magazine got duped via Twitter by a fake New York tornado photo. (HuffPo)

Bloomberg Markets is getting a makeover. (MediaPost)

