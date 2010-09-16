Good morning. Here’s some news:
- Michael Jackson’s mother has slapped a wrongful death lawsuit on concert promoter AEG Live. (Reuters)
- Longtime Newsweek investigative reporter Mark Hosenball is headed to Reuters. (The Upshot)
- Other Newsweek vets are going to work for Scientific American. (minOnline)
- Jon Stewart goes on Bill O’Reilly’s show next week. O’Reilly goes on Stewart’s show Sept. 27. (LA Times)
- Book editors are concerned that The Wall Street Journal’s new book review section will “sharpen the potential for conflicts with sister outlet HarperCollins and Fox News Channel, not to mention News Corp.’s numerous overseas newspapers and media entities.” (Media Matters)
- Also, The New York Times PR guy, Bob Christie, who used to work at The Wall Street Journal, is poaching from the Journal’s communications team. (New York Observer)
- In other News Corp. news, the website of phone-hacking tabloid News of the World is going behind a paywall. (The Guardian)
- CBS is giving “60 Minutes” its own website. (Webnewser)
- Charges were dropped against The Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested in July while covering the trial of Rod Blagojevich. (New York Observer)
- John Carney’s new blog for CNBC officially launches today. (The Wire)
