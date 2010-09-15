Photo: Jason McELweenie via Flickr
Good morning. Some headlines:
- Wall Street Journal managing editor Robert Thomson sent out a memo naming two editors who are going to lead a “Special Project” that will be “crucial to our success as a company.” (Talking Biz News)
- In other News Corp. news, a longtime UK Sun editor is headed to New York to work on the company’s tablet newspaper that it doesn’t want people calling a newspaper. (paidContent)
- Former Disney Chief Michael Eisner is downplaying reports that he might run the Tribune Co. (paidContent)
- Conan O’Brien will be taking questions on Facebook and answering them on YouTube. (NewTeeVee)
- Dylan Stableford translated from Spanish Ines Sainz’s full statement about the Jets’ inappropriate remarks toward her in their locker room over the weekend. (The Wrap)
- Brandon Holley’s return to Conde Nast marks “the first time ever at Condé Nast that an editor in chief arrives with experience running a Web site.” (New York Observer)
- Bloomberg News is now on Yahoo Finance. (The Wire)
- Gawker bloggers have been getting a little overlappy with their posts. (Runnin’ Scared)
- NewYorkPost.com gets in on the fantasy football craze to drive revenue. (minOnline)
- New Yorkers are total flakes. (New York Observer)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.