Good morning! News:
- The female reporter who got cat-called by the Jets “wasn’t really dressed inappropriately.” (WWD)
- The idea of Michael Eisner running the Tribune Co. makes perfect sense. (The Wrap)
- Speaking of the Tribune Co., its creditors want to sue Sam Zell. (AP)
- HBO is losing subscribers. (The Hollywood Reporter)
- In the future, all media is going to be social media. (Mashable)
- Atlantic.com’s new tech channel is live. (The Atlantic)
- Former Conde Nast executive David Carey talks about his new life at Hearst. (Daily Front Row)
- The Washington Post is starting to run ads on page 1. (The Upshot)
- The Village Voice is making a comeback. (The Wire)
- John Mayer quit Twitter, but he’s still on Tumblr. (The Wrap)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.