10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Joe Pompeo
jon stewart

Good morning. Here’s the news:

  • Things keep looking worse and worse for Rupert Murdoch’s News of the world. (The Independent)
  • Americans are spending more time with the news because there are more ways to get the news, a new study shows. (Pew Research)
  • “The worst of times for politics and media has been the best of times for “The Daily Show’s” host—and unfortunately things are getting even funnier.” (New York)
  • The New Yorker’s Mark Zuckerberg profile has hit newsstands. (The New Yorker)
  • Tweets are the new press releases. (AdAge)
  • Next month, The Hollywood Reporter changes from a fives-times-a-week publication to a weekly glossy magazine with a daily digital PDF edition. The website will get a major overhaul with a focus on breaking news. NYT)
  • The RSS reader is dying. (paidContent)
  • Meet the “future female heavy hitters” of magazine publishing. (Mediaweek)
  • Interview magazine’s iPad apps have been flying under the radar, but are said to be innovative.
  • The Wall Street Journal won the New York media league softball championship. (Talking Biz News)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

media news thewire-us