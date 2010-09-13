Good morning. Here’s the news:
- Things keep looking worse and worse for Rupert Murdoch’s News of the world. (The Independent)
- Americans are spending more time with the news because there are more ways to get the news, a new study shows. (Pew Research)
- “The worst of times for politics and media has been the best of times for “The Daily Show’s” host—and unfortunately things are getting even funnier.” (New York)
- The New Yorker’s Mark Zuckerberg profile has hit newsstands. (The New Yorker)
- Tweets are the new press releases. (AdAge)
- Next month, The Hollywood Reporter changes from a fives-times-a-week publication to a weekly glossy magazine with a daily digital PDF edition. The website will get a major overhaul with a focus on breaking news. NYT)
- The RSS reader is dying. (paidContent)
- Meet the “future female heavy hitters” of magazine publishing. (Mediaweek)
- Interview magazine’s iPad apps have been flying under the radar, but are said to be innovative.
- The Wall Street Journal won the New York media league softball championship. (Talking Biz News)
