Lots of big news this morning:
- Piers Morgan, now officially named as Larry King’s replacement on CNN, says he plans to be No. 1 in cable news at 9 p.m. “I didn’t join the network to come in second or third or fourth.” We’re sure MSNBC and Fox News will have something to say about that! (Broadcasting & Cable)
- Speaking of Morgan, here’s the story of how his deal with CNN came about. (Deadline Hollywood)
- And here’s what it means for the network as it shifts its focus and responds to a changing media world and ratings slump. (WSJ)
- Politico has hired its first opinion writers: Michael Kinsley (who it poached from The Atlantic) and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, who will keep his job with the network. (Politico)
- Arthur Sulzberger Jr. said “we will stop printing The New York Times sometime in the future.” Which, duh! But here’s why this is actually a really big deal. (The Wire)
- Conde Nast’s editorial director praised Kim France, the founding editor of Lucky, who the company just let go. (NYT)
- Meanwhile, her replacement, former Jane editor Brandon Holley, who is returning to Conde following a two-year stint at Yahoo, says she’s excited to bring her digital chops to Lucky. (New York Observer)
- “News Corp.’s behaviour in the UK hacking scandal has all the hallmarks of a coverup.” (CJR)
- Newsweek staffers will get letters on Sept. 24 letting them know if they still have jobs or not. (WWD/Memo Pad)
- Snooki pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and the judge called her a “Linday Lohan wannabe.” (Mediaite)
