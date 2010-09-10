Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Friday! Some news to start your weekend:

WikiLeaks is getting ready for another big exposure of classified intel — a massive cache of Iraq War documents that will be become the “biggest leak of military intelligence” ever. (Wired)

Another big name is headed over to Reuters: James Ledbetter, former editor-in-chief of Slate’s Big Money, is the company’s new website editor starting in October. (paidContent)

ABC/Disney got slammed by the “Here You Have” computer virus. (The Wrap)

A British parliament member is calling for Rupert Murdoch to testify about the phone-hacking scandal. (Deadline London)

The New York Times and Betaworks are developing a social news service called News.me. (NYT)

David Letterman and Keith Olbermann had a chat about Glenn Beck and the Tea Party. (Mediaite)

New York magazine’s fashion blog, The Cut, has ramped up its Fashion Week coverage with video diaries. (minOnline)

Food Network magazine is the latest media entity under attack by bed bugs. (Keith Kelly/Media Ink)

Elle still has them, too. (WWD)

“Newsrooms need more metric, not fewer.” (Emily Bell)

