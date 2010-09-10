Photo: en.wikipedia.org
Friday! Some news to start your weekend:
- WikiLeaks is getting ready for another big exposure of classified intel — a massive cache of Iraq War documents that will be become the “biggest leak of military intelligence” ever. (Wired)
- Another big name is headed over to Reuters: James Ledbetter, former editor-in-chief of Slate’s Big Money, is the company’s new website editor starting in October. (paidContent)
- ABC/Disney got slammed by the “Here You Have” computer virus. (The Wrap)
- A British parliament member is calling for Rupert Murdoch to testify about the phone-hacking scandal. (Deadline London)
- The New York Times and Betaworks are developing a social news service called News.me. (NYT)
- David Letterman and Keith Olbermann had a chat about Glenn Beck and the Tea Party. (Mediaite)
- New York magazine’s fashion blog, The Cut, has ramped up its Fashion Week coverage with video diaries. (minOnline)
- Food Network magazine is the latest media entity under attack by bed bugs. (Keith Kelly/Media Ink)
- Elle still has them, too. (WWD)
- “Newsrooms need more metric, not fewer.” (Emily Bell)
