10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Joe Pompeo
Julian Assange

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Friday! Some news to start your weekend:

  • WikiLeaks is getting ready for another big exposure of classified intel — a massive cache of Iraq War documents that will be become the “biggest leak of military intelligence” ever. (Wired)
  • Another big name is headed over to Reuters: James Ledbetter, former editor-in-chief of Slate’s Big Money, is the company’s new website editor starting in October. (paidContent)
  • ABC/Disney got slammed by the “Here You Have” computer virus. (The Wrap)
  • A British parliament member is calling for Rupert Murdoch to testify about the phone-hacking scandal. (Deadline London)
  • The New York Times and Betaworks are developing a social news service called News.me. (NYT)
  • David Letterman and Keith Olbermann had a chat about Glenn Beck and the Tea Party. (Mediaite)
  • New York magazine’s fashion blog, The Cut, has ramped up its Fashion Week coverage with video diaries. (minOnline)
  • Food Network magazine is the latest media entity under attack by bed bugs. (Keith Kelly/Media Ink)
  • Elle still has them, too. (WWD)
  • “Newsrooms need more metric, not fewer.” (Emily Bell)

