It’s Wednesday. Hump day! Headlines:
- Conan O’Brien’s new late night TBS show is getting a name today. (Reuters)
- CNN’s rating crisis continues: in August, primetime viewership was at its lowest in 10 years. (TVNewser)
- Meanwhile, early morning TV news is on the rise. (NYT)
- Rupert Murdoch’s family members make bank. (The L.A. Times)
- Rupert’s annual performance bonus, however, has decreased 20%. (Deadline London)
- Also, Rupert’s forthcoming mobile newspaper, which he doesn’t want people to refer to as a newspaper, is being referred to inside News Corp as Daily Planet. (WSJ)
- But maybe he should reconsider and call it a newspaper after all because the word is “iPad newspapers” are “ripe for innovation.” (Read Write Web)
- Vanity Fair may have stirred up the New York Times-Wall Street Journal war by ranking rival editors Bill Keller and Robert Thomson numbers 26 and 27, respectively, on its annual list of he top 100 New Establishment figures. (Memo Pad)
- The New York gossip pages ain’t what they used to be. (Village Voice)
- The Washington Times has been sold for $1.
