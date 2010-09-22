Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The tech world is buzzing over a report from Michael Arrington that 10 super angels are meeting privately to collude to keep investment valuations low.
- Research in Motion is preparing to use a new operating system, and unveil its iPad rival, the BlackPad as early as next week.
- Amazon UK has already cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab by £200. It’s still expensive though — £599.99 ($933.31).
- Bill Gates plans on voting in favour of raising income taxes on people earning over $200,000 in Washington State. (Steve Ballmer opposes it.)
- Microsoft raised its dividend from $0.13 to $0.16, and authorised the purchase of $6 billion in debt.
- Oracle’s customer’s are worried Oracle is amassing too much power, and could end up raising prices over time.
- Facebook made some changes to its games structure, hoping to eliminate some of the noise from games showing up in news feeds.
- Google is putting up a huge billboard in Times Square to advertise that it’s in the display ad business. Weird, right?
- eBay’s Marketplace chief is leaving the company because of a health issue with a family member.
- Carol Bartz says everyone is replaceable, so she’s not worried about losing a few “self-proclaimed” Yahoo execs she’s never even heard of.
