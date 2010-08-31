Here are your morning media headlines:
- Glenn Beck has a new conservative news and opinion site called The Blaze. (Mediaite)
- Speaking of Glenn Beck, a Huffington Post contributor wrote a blog post offering $100,000 to anyone who could dig up a Glenn Beck sex tape, but it got taken down. (New York Observer)
- The Associated Press and Google have a new licensing deal in place. (Nieman Journalism Lab)
- With a paywall just months away, you can now login to The New York Times’ website via Facebook. (paidContent)
- The Atlantic has been Tumbling its little heart out. (Nieman Journalism Lab)
- CNN’s Rick Sanchez is flailing at 8 p.m. (The Wire)
- The first of three zombie Gourmet special editions hits stands Sept. 7. (Folio)
- The Virginia Quarterly review has closed its offices following the suicide last month of its managing editor. (NYT/Arts Beat)
- Here’s what the Longshot magazine team learned while putting together its second issue in two days this past weekend. (The Atlantic)
- Hyperlocals are hazardous. (American Journalism Review)
