  • Glenn Beck has a new conservative news and opinion site called The Blaze. (Mediaite)
  • Speaking of Glenn Beck, a Huffington Post contributor wrote a blog post offering $100,000 to anyone who could dig up a Glenn Beck sex tape, but it got taken down. (New York Observer)
  • The Associated Press and Google have a new licensing deal in place. (Nieman Journalism Lab)
  • With a paywall just months away, you can now login to The New York Times’ website via Facebook. (paidContent)
  • The Atlantic has been Tumbling its little heart out. (Nieman Journalism Lab)
  • CNN’s Rick Sanchez is flailing at 8 p.m. (The Wire)
  • The first of three zombie Gourmet special editions hits stands Sept. 7. (Folio)
  • The Virginia Quarterly review has closed its offices following the suicide last month of its managing editor. (NYT/Arts Beat)
  • Here’s what the Longshot magazine team learned while putting together its second issue in two days this past weekend. (The Atlantic)
  • Hyperlocals are hazardous. (American Journalism Review)

