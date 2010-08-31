Here are your morning media headlines:



Glenn Beck has a new conservative news and opinion site called The Blaze. (Mediaite)

Speaking of Glenn Beck, a Huffington Post contributor wrote a blog post offering $100,000 to anyone who could dig up a Glenn Beck sex tape, but it got taken down. (New York Observer)

The Associated Press and Google have a new licensing deal in place. (Nieman Journalism Lab)

With a paywall just months away, you can now login to The New York Times’ website via Facebook. (paidContent)

The Atlantic has been Tumbling its little heart out. (Nieman Journalism Lab)

CNN’s Rick Sanchez is flailing at 8 p.m. (The Wire)

The first of three zombie Gourmet special editions hits stands Sept. 7. (Folio)

The Virginia Quarterly review has closed its offices following the suicide last month of its managing editor. (NYT/Arts Beat)

Here’s what the Longshot magazine team learned while putting together its second issue in two days this past weekend. (The Atlantic)

Hyperlocals are hazardous. (American Journalism Review)

