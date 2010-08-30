Oh hi, good morning! How was your weekend? Time for some headlines:

“Modern Family,” “Mad Men,” “Glee” and HBO all won big at last night’s Emmys. (Deadline Hollywood)

Everyone was making fun of Time magazine a few weeks ago for using that same old “Can animals think?” cover story three times since 1993. But overall, a Time cover story “still has an impact,” and that’s part of the reason why its not collapsing like rival Newsweek, says Howard Kurtz. (Washington Post)

Ratings for TV news coverage of the 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina weren’t so hot. Cooper and Maddow’s Katrina specials gave each anchor their lowest ratings of the week. (Media Decoder)

Disney and Time Warner are close to a distribution deal. (Media Decoder)

The New York Times’ new public editor, Arthur S. Brisbane, introduced himself this past weekend. (NYT)

Maybe he’d like to address the fact that of The Times’ 76 obits published so far this August, only six have been about women. (NYTPicker)

One of “the last great newspaper wars” is being fought in San Francisco. (David Carr/The Media Equation)

Newsweek photojournalist Charles Ommanney regrets agreeing to be a part of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of D.C.,” on which his now ex-wife is one of the stars, because it kind of ruined his life. (NYT)

New York magazine and The New Yorker are in a bit of a tiff. (Memo Pad)

Tweens are blogging. (The Independent)

