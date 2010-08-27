10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Joe Pompeo
George W. Bush

Good morning. Some headlines to start your day:

  • Newsweek Digital’s general manager, Geoff Reiss and its executive editor, Gabe Snyder, are reportedly following digital editor/overall executive editor Mark Miller out the door, which marks three more high-profile departures at the magazine. Miller was a 25-year-veteran. (Keith Kelly/NY Post)
  • Heads up, Patch: Yahoo is ramping up its local content efforts by recruiting editors for hyperlocal community news websites around the country. (paidContent)
  • Washington Post White House reporter Michael Shear is headed to The New York Times following an 18-year career at the paper. (The Upshot)
  • The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder has been trying to out former RNC chair Ken Mehlman for years. (Howard Kurtz/WaPo)
  • USA today is about to undergo a major staff shakeup as part of a newsroom reorganization with the goal of ramping up of mobile efforts. 130 layoffs will hit the paper this fall. (AP)
  • The Tribune Co.’s latest monthly operating report filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court will show it has $1.6 billion cash on hand. (Romenesko)
  • George W. Bush is about to come out of hibernation to promote his soon to be released memoir. (WSJ)
  • The parent company of Elle publisher Hachette Filipacchi Media has squelched rumours that it might unload some of its titles to Hearst. (Memo Pad)
  • Blockbuster will file for Chapter 11 next month. (LA Times)
  • Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor said WikiLeaks will likely lead to a free speech ruling. (The Guardian)

Read more media industry news all day long at The Wire >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

media news thewire-us