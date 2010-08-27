Good morning. Some headlines to start your day:



Newsweek Digital’s general manager, Geoff Reiss and its executive editor, Gabe Snyder, are reportedly following digital editor/overall executive editor Mark Miller out the door, which marks three more high-profile departures at the magazine. Miller was a 25-year-veteran. (Keith Kelly/NY Post)

Heads up, Patch: Yahoo is ramping up its local content efforts by recruiting editors for hyperlocal community news websites around the country. (paidContent)

Washington Post White House reporter Michael Shear is headed to The New York Times following an 18-year career at the paper. (The Upshot)

The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder has been trying to out former RNC chair Ken Mehlman for years. (Howard Kurtz/WaPo)

USA today is about to undergo a major staff shakeup as part of a newsroom reorganization with the goal of ramping up of mobile efforts. 130 layoffs will hit the paper this fall. (AP)

The Tribune Co.’s latest monthly operating report filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court will show it has $1.6 billion cash on hand. (Romenesko)

George W. Bush is about to come out of hibernation to promote his soon to be released memoir. (WSJ)

The parent company of Elle publisher Hachette Filipacchi Media has squelched rumours that it might unload some of its titles to Hearst. (Memo Pad)

Blockbuster will file for Chapter 11 next month. (LA Times)

Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor said WikiLeaks will likely lead to a free speech ruling. (The Guardian)

