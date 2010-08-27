Good morning. Some headlines to start your day:
- Newsweek Digital’s general manager, Geoff Reiss and its executive editor, Gabe Snyder, are reportedly following digital editor/overall executive editor Mark Miller out the door, which marks three more high-profile departures at the magazine. Miller was a 25-year-veteran. (Keith Kelly/NY Post)
- Heads up, Patch: Yahoo is ramping up its local content efforts by recruiting editors for hyperlocal community news websites around the country. (paidContent)
- Washington Post White House reporter Michael Shear is headed to The New York Times following an 18-year career at the paper. (The Upshot)
- The Atlantic’s Marc Ambinder has been trying to out former RNC chair Ken Mehlman for years. (Howard Kurtz/WaPo)
- USA today is about to undergo a major staff shakeup as part of a newsroom reorganization with the goal of ramping up of mobile efforts. 130 layoffs will hit the paper this fall. (AP)
- The Tribune Co.’s latest monthly operating report filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court will show it has $1.6 billion cash on hand. (Romenesko)
- George W. Bush is about to come out of hibernation to promote his soon to be released memoir. (WSJ)
- The parent company of Elle publisher Hachette Filipacchi Media has squelched rumours that it might unload some of its titles to Hearst. (Memo Pad)
- Blockbuster will file for Chapter 11 next month. (LA Times)
- Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor said WikiLeaks will likely lead to a free speech ruling. (The Guardian)
