Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Dell upped its bid for 3PAR to $27/share. Now it’s HP’s turn to respond.
- Curious about why Dell and HP are fighting over 3PAR? Here’s an explanation. (It’s all about virtualization killing the computer makers.)
- Cisco bought ExtendMedia to help web-video service providers deliver more IP video and kill the cable companies (and vice versa)
- Apple ended its relationship with SurfaceInk, a design firm that helped with developing Apple products. The reason: SurfaceInk produced its own prototype for a tablet computer.
- Index Ventures participated in a $20 million investment in Etsy, raising its valuation to $300 million, which is 3X the valuation it had for its last round in January 2008.
- Qualcomm, which is known for its CDMA technology (which powers Verizon phones) is looking for an “iPhone developer guru.” This has the internet aflutter with MORE Verizon iPhone talk.
- Microsoft will spend over $500 million on marketing and developer incentives to kick off Windows Phone 7.
- Blockbuster is telling movie studios that it will file for bankruptcy in September.
- The H.264 video format will be free forever for free streamed Internet video. (This dings Google’s WebM format, a bit. But not much, because video people still need to pay for H.264.)
- GMail users made 1 million calls in the first 24 hours the “phone call” option was added to GMail.
Stay tuned to SAI all day for breaking tech news and analysis.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.