  • Antenna, schmantenna Apple is not going to recall the iPhone 4, of course.
  • Apple might start selling software to fix the iPhone antenna problem, the New York Times thinks.
  • Apple will solve the mystery with a press conference later today.
  • Nokia shareholders want the CEO canned.
  • There’s a FireFox iPhone app.
  • Turns out Apple put in a lowball bid for Palm before HP paid $1.2 billion. (RIM made the next highest offer.)
  • Hulu serves more video ads than Google.
  • MySpace refreshed user-profiles.
  • Remember Ze Frank? The videoblogger who made a video a day back in 2006 and 2007? He just got funding from Andreessen Horowitz and Ron Conway.
  • Zynga’s latest game, FrontierVille, is a smash hit.

Bonus! This guy wrote a song about the iPhone 4 antenna (fittingly, the song is kind of Ze Frank-like):

