Jay is going to a wedding this weekend, so I’ll be your 10-things-you-need-to-know DJ today.



Let’s start spinnin’!

Antenna, schmantenna Apple is not going to recall the iPhone 4, of course.

Apple might start selling software to fix the iPhone antenna problem, the New York Times thinks.

Apple will solve the mystery with a press conference later today.

Nokia shareholders want the CEO canned.

There’s a FireFox iPhone app.

Turns out Apple put in a lowball bid for Palm before HP paid $1.2 billion. (RIM made the next highest offer.)

Hulu serves more video ads than Google.

MySpace refreshed user-profiles.

Remember Ze Frank? The videoblogger who made a video a day back in 2006 and 2007? He just got funding from Andreessen Horowitz and Ron Conway.

Zynga’s latest game, FrontierVille, is a smash hit.

Bonus! This guy wrote a song about the iPhone 4 antenna (fittingly, the song is kind of Ze Frank-like):



