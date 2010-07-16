Jay is going to a wedding this weekend, so I’ll be your 10-things-you-need-to-know DJ today.
Let’s start spinnin’!
- Antenna, schmantenna Apple is not going to recall the iPhone 4, of course.
- Apple might start selling software to fix the iPhone antenna problem, the New York Times thinks.
- Apple will solve the mystery with a press conference later today.
- Nokia shareholders want the CEO canned.
- There’s a FireFox iPhone app.
- Turns out Apple put in a lowball bid for Palm before HP paid $1.2 billion. (RIM made the next highest offer.)
- Hulu serves more video ads than Google.
- MySpace refreshed user-profiles.
- Remember Ze Frank? The videoblogger who made a video a day back in 2006 and 2007? He just got funding from Andreessen Horowitz and Ron Conway.
- Zynga’s latest game, FrontierVille, is a smash hit.
Bonus! This guy wrote a song about the iPhone 4 antenna (fittingly, the song is kind of Ze Frank-like):
