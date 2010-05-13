Photo: TheAlieness GiselaGiardino²³

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:

Foursquare! The company now has 500 apps built on top of its API, but after news of Facebook coming out with a rival product, now it’s a Google-backed startup that’s piling on, with a gaming app which looks like a better challenger than its ho-hum Google Latitude product.

It’s still a trend: now everyone on LinkedIn calls themselves a “ninja.”

Enterprise software giant SAP bought smaller enterprise software company Sybase for almost $6 billion. Om Malik has an idea why.

Cisco’s earnings yesterday beat the Street handsomely.

Diaspora, the open Facebook alternative, hit $50,000 in funding, and will probably hit $100,000 soon.

Nice! A guy bought Google ads for the names of top execs in his industry, hoping they’d google themselves, land on his resume and hire him. It worked.

More noise about provisions in the Financial Reform Bill throttling angel investing.

Are netbooks toast? We just don’t know.

With Steve Jobs set to appear at the next D Conference, The Unofficial Apple Weblog looks at past Jobs interviews.

Elliot Schrage, the Facebook executive in charge of making sure the media and government don’t tear his company to shreds, has a Q&A with the New York Times.

