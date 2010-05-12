Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



Six more deaths at Hon Hai, a key Apple supplier in China. What’s going on there? What’s up with Apple and its Chinese suppliers?

More pictures of the 4th generation iPhone! This time from a Vietnamese site.

Not the best news day for Apple: a report claims the iPad won’t go mass market soon.

Yahoo! is planning to open source its cloud system. With its huge server infrastructure, Yahoo! could try to become a meaningful player in the cloud computing space, but since its new strategy is more focused on the consumer/advertising side, this is a nice way to one-up Google and Amazon without focusing too many resources on it.

More Verizon Android tablet speculation. Who will make it? HTC? We think this tablet story is just Verizon getting leverage for a Verizon iPhone.

More Facebook privacy foibles: the New York Times has a story about people building an “open” and more private alternative to Facebook. Do we think it’ll take off? No. Do we think this is at least bad PR for the company? Absolutely.

Still, the dog barks and the caravan moves on (is that only a French expression?): Facebook’s new plugins are now on over 100,000 sites, the company said in a blog post.

Google is hiring a person to do games. Speculation ensues. We hope the process isn’t as terrible as hiring for social.

AMD brags it’s gaining ground on Intel.

Funny comic of the day! Here’s the sites The Oatmeal wants you to stop building.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.