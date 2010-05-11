Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:



That Verizon iPhone ain’t coming tomorrow — Apple has a five-year deal with AT&T. (Or it least, it had a five-year deal. No one knows what the deal looks like now.)

It’s the oldest potential business model for the company, and yet Twitter is only now launching a Business centre, the company just confirmed.

More obstacles on the road of Facebook’s new Instant personalisation feature: a data leak at Yelp, one of their launch partners.

Firefox 4 is here! If you care, more details here.

The iPhone app for Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey’s payments startup Square has hit the iPhone app store. More about Square here.

Microsoft has confirmed that its new Project Natal gaming system will launch in October.

Those who, like us, have nostalgia for the Street Fighter games they played in the 80s — rejoice! Street Fighter is coming to mobile. Maybe. (It’s already available for the iPhone.)

Cool! David Hockney, a famous British artist, uses the iPad to make art.

Über-VC Fred Wilson declares email bankruptcy. If you want to write him about it, his email is…

Crazy about web analytics? (If your business is online, you should be.) A new tool called Hummingbird lets you view visits to your site live — it updates up to 20 times per seconds.

