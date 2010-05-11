Good morning! Here’s what you need to know:
- That Verizon iPhone ain’t coming tomorrow — Apple has a five-year deal with AT&T. (Or it least, it had a five-year deal. No one knows what the deal looks like now.)
- It’s the oldest potential business model for the company, and yet Twitter is only now launching a Business centre, the company just confirmed.
- More obstacles on the road of Facebook’s new Instant personalisation feature: a data leak at Yelp, one of their launch partners.
- Firefox 4 is here! If you care, more details here.
- The iPhone app for Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey’s payments startup Square has hit the iPhone app store. More about Square here.
- Microsoft has confirmed that its new Project Natal gaming system will launch in October.
- Those who, like us, have nostalgia for the Street Fighter games they played in the 80s — rejoice! Street Fighter is coming to mobile. Maybe. (It’s already available for the iPhone.)
- Cool! David Hockney, a famous British artist, uses the iPad to make art.
- Über-VC Fred Wilson declares email bankruptcy. If you want to write him about it, his email is…
- Crazy about web analytics? (If your business is online, you should be.) A new tool called Hummingbird lets you view visits to your site live — it updates up to 20 times per seconds.
