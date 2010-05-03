Photo: Business Insider

Good morning! Here are the 10 things you need to know this morning:

Betaworks, the New York media/investment company gets lots of love from the New York Times, though we’re not sure CEO John Borthwick is happy being called an incubator.

Google wants to put live sports on YouTube, according to the NYT.

Apple sold 300,000 iPad 3Gs in its launch weekend, with most stores sold out.

The Times wonders (yet again) whether social networks are turning our kids into antisocial freaks.

BumpTop, a 3D desktop company, got acquired by Google.

Wolfram Alpha, the cool computational knowledge engine (aka search engine) is one year old, happy, profitable and going strong.

The Free Software Foundation isn’t happy with Steve Jobs’s “Thoughts on Flash.”

Small but inconsequential security scare at Square, Jack Dorsey’s credit card payments company, ahead of this week’s launch.

In the Huffington Post, Craigslist founder Craig Newmark wonders whether the Googleplex will become a person (seriously).

Michael Arrington is moving to Seattle.

