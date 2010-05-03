Photo: Business Insider
Good morning! Here are the 10 things you need to know this morning:
- Betaworks, the New York media/investment company gets lots of love from the New York Times, though we’re not sure CEO John Borthwick is happy being called an incubator.
- Google wants to put live sports on YouTube, according to the NYT.
- Apple sold 300,000 iPad 3Gs in its launch weekend, with most stores sold out.
- The Times wonders (yet again) whether social networks are turning our kids into antisocial freaks.
- BumpTop, a 3D desktop company, got acquired by Google.
- Wolfram Alpha, the cool computational knowledge engine (aka search engine) is one year old, happy, profitable and going strong.
- The Free Software Foundation isn’t happy with Steve Jobs’s “Thoughts on Flash.”
- Small but inconsequential security scare at Square, Jack Dorsey’s credit card payments company, ahead of this week’s launch.
- In the Huffington Post, Craigslist founder Craig Newmark wonders whether the Googleplex will become a person (seriously).
- Michael Arrington is moving to Seattle.
