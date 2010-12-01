Photo: Antonio Manfredonio
Good Morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Twitter is about to get an investment from Kleiner Perkins at a $4 billion valuation.
- Groupon has a board meeting today to decide if it will accept Google’s $6 billion acquisition offer.
- In the middle of all the Google deal talks, Groupon has bought Asian deal company ubuyibuy.
- Google’s e-book store is finally ready to launch. It should be out by the end of the year in the U.S., and the rest of the world next year.
- Facebook lost one of its engineering directors. Aditya Agarwal was with the company for five years but left this week to pursue other passions.
- Peter Currie, a well known Silicon Valley “money-man” will be joining Twitter’s board.
- Yahoo layoffs are December 13 mostly in the product side of the company.
- Microsoft exec Tom Rizzo says Google doesn’t know what it’s doing in the world of apps and enterprise.
- Findthebest.com a comparison shopping site founded by ex-DoubleClick cofounder Kevin O’Conner has landed an investment from Kleiner Perkins.
- In a “bombshell” move Google temporarily cut off AppNexus from its ad exchange which is going to severely hurt the ad startup.
