Good morning! Here’s the news of the day:
- Steve Ballmer tries to explain how Microsoft will make money on mobile: Licenses, search, commerce, services, and other ways.
- Apple lost its Adidas iAd account because Adidas was was sick of dealing with Apple.
- The Facebook movie, “The Social Network,” was number one at the box office, with sales of $23 million.
- Verizon is refunding $90 million to 15 million customers that were wrongly charged for Internet/data usage.
- Steve Jobs wasn’t always STEVE JOBS. He spent the 90’s working on a software company that was almost went out of business.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Microsoft, suggesting the company raise its dividend, sell off its consumer business, and own the cloud business.
- LG decided to not make a tablet running the most recent version of Android. It will wait for version 3.0.
- Yahoo lost more executives, but will not be re-organising the company.
- MSNBC tried to buy the Huffington Post recently, but HuffPo founder Ken Lerer rejected the offer.
- Sheryl Sandberg, the number 2 at Facebook gets a big wet kiss from the NYTimes.
