Steve Ballmer tries to explain how Microsoft will make money on mobile: Licenses, search, commerce, services, and other ways.

Apple lost its Adidas iAd account because Adidas was was sick of dealing with Apple.

The Facebook movie, “The Social Network,” was number one at the box office, with sales of $23 million.

Verizon is refunding $90 million to 15 million customers that were wrongly charged for Internet/data usage.

Steve Jobs wasn’t always STEVE JOBS. He spent the 90’s working on a software company that was almost went out of business.

Goldman Sachs downgraded Microsoft, suggesting the company raise its dividend, sell off its consumer business, and own the cloud business.

LG decided to not make a tablet running the most recent version of Android. It will wait for version 3.0.

Yahoo lost more executives, but will not be re-organising the company.

MSNBC tried to buy the Huffington Post recently, but HuffPo founder Ken Lerer rejected the offer.

Sheryl Sandberg, the number 2 at Facebook gets a big wet kiss from the NYTimes.

