Good morning. For David Karp, it’s a great one.
- The big news from over the weekend is that Yahoo’s board has reportedly approved the plan to buy Tumblr for $1.1 billion in cash. Tumblr’s board has reportedly agreed to the deal, too.
- We think the deal is smart for both sides.
- Not all Tumblr users are so optimistic.
- It’ll be interesting to see how Yahoo deals with all the porn stored on Tumblr. There’s a lot. Sometime in 2011, people started searching more for “tumblr porn” than “torrent porn.”
- Finally, meet David Karp, the 26-year-old who created Tumblr and now has ~$300 million in cash.
- Jolla, a startup out of Finland, just launched a new smartphone platform. This is the first phone for it.
- Apple retail revenues per visitor broke a new record last quarter.
- Samsung is hosting an app-building contest. It will pay 10 winners $800,000.
- Pinterest made its “pins” more useful. Users can pin easier from mobile, and pins now come in optional categories like movies, recipes, and products. Obviously there are some monetization benefits here for Pinterest.
- The IRS busted an identity thief after he took an Instagram photo of his steak at Morton’s.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.