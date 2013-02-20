10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
developer at google's glass foundry

Photo: Google Developers/Google+

Good morning! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI all day for live news and analysis.

  • Google is widening sales of Google Glass from just developers to selected “bold, creative” people. Smart branding!
  • Apple’s iPhone 5 beat out the Samsung Galaxy SIII to become the best selling phone of Q4.
  • But this morning, reports said Foxconn is freezing hiring as Apple cuts iPhone 5 production.
  • Prospective makers of the “world’s thinnest watch” raised $900,000 on Kickstarter.
  • For just $250/month, you can have a fake Internet girlfriend.
  • A Georgia woman says the police used Facebook to tell her that her son was dead. She’s upset.
  • Microsoft put a new person in charge of its search deal with Yahoo.
  • MediaOcean CEO Bill Wise says Facebook is buying Atlas from Microsoft to bolster its attribution capabilities.
  • Steve Ballmer admits Surface will not dominate PC sales.
  • Using Facebook is a proven stress-reducer.

