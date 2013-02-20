Photo: Google Developers/Google+
- Google is widening sales of Google Glass from just developers to selected “bold, creative” people. Smart branding!
- Apple’s iPhone 5 beat out the Samsung Galaxy SIII to become the best selling phone of Q4.
- But this morning, reports said Foxconn is freezing hiring as Apple cuts iPhone 5 production.
- Prospective makers of the “world’s thinnest watch” raised $900,000 on Kickstarter.
- For just $250/month, you can have a fake Internet girlfriend.
- A Georgia woman says the police used Facebook to tell her that her son was dead. She’s upset.
- Microsoft put a new person in charge of its search deal with Yahoo.
- MediaOcean CEO Bill Wise says Facebook is buying Atlas from Microsoft to bolster its attribution capabilities.
- Steve Ballmer admits Surface will not dominate PC sales.
- Using Facebook is a proven stress-reducer.
