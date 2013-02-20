Photo: Google Developers/Google+

Good morning! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI all day for live news and analysis.

Google is widening sales of Google Glass from just developers to selected “bold, creative” people. Smart branding!

Apple’s iPhone 5 beat out the Samsung Galaxy SIII to become the best selling phone of Q4.

But this morning, reports said Foxconn is freezing hiring as Apple cuts iPhone 5 production.

Prospective makers of the “world’s thinnest watch” raised $900,000 on Kickstarter.

For just $250/month, you can have a fake Internet girlfriend.

A Georgia woman says the police used Facebook to tell her that her son was dead. She’s upset.

Microsoft put a new person in charge of its search deal with Yahoo.

MediaOcean CEO Bill Wise says Facebook is buying Atlas from Microsoft to bolster its attribution capabilities.

Steve Ballmer admits Surface will not dominate PC sales.

Using Facebook is a proven stress-reducer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.