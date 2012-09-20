Photo: Michael Seto
What time is it? News time:
- Apple updated iPhones, iPods, and iPads to iOS6 yesterday.
- Apple took Google Maps off the iPhone in this update. Here’s how to get them back.
- Apple also updated its desktop operating system.
- One of Zuckerberg’s Harvard classmates has released new IMs from before Facebook was launched.
- Samsung says it is going to examine Apple’s iPhone 5 and then take legal action over it.
- M&A types think Google, Amazon, or Clear Channel will buy Pandora, now that Apple is launching a clone.
- Netflix engineering VP John Ciancutti just quit to take a job at Facebook.
- This man built a $2 billion fortune selling software and you’ve probably never heard of him.
- Dell and HP just put out a whole new line-up of Windows 8 ready computers.
- FLASHBACK: Here’s a sweet 1994 video of Bill Gates showing Connie Chung how he can jump over a chair.
