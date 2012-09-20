Photo: Michael Seto

What time is it? News time:

Apple updated iPhones, iPods, and iPads to iOS6 yesterday.

Apple took Google Maps off the iPhone in this update. Here’s how to get them back.

Apple also updated its desktop operating system.

One of Zuckerberg’s Harvard classmates has released new IMs from before Facebook was launched.

Samsung says it is going to examine Apple’s iPhone 5 and then take legal action over it.

M&A types think Google, Amazon, or Clear Channel will buy Pandora, now that Apple is launching a clone.

Netflix engineering VP John Ciancutti just quit to take a job at Facebook.

This man built a $2 billion fortune selling software and you’ve probably never heard of him.

Dell and HP just put out a whole new line-up of Windows 8 ready computers.

FLASHBACK: Here’s a sweet 1994 video of Bill Gates showing Connie Chung how he can jump over a chair.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.