Morning! News:
- The US patent office invalidated Apple’s pinch-to-zoom patent, which was one of the key patents in its suit against Samsung.
- Ex-Windows boss Steven Sinofsky is going to teach at Harvard.
- Upgrades to iOS 6 spiked 29% after Google released Google Maps.
- Twitter CFO Ali Rowghani is now Twitter COO Ali Rowghani.
- Apple is building a 1 million square foot outpost in Austin, Texas.
- 1,000 startups will die next year thanks to the Series A crunch.
- Facebook is putting the brakes on its plans to launch an ad network.
- Vimeo creator Jakob Lodwick has a new product out called Moonbase. It’s for creating simple animations.
- Samsung plans to invest $3.9 billion factory for iPhone chips in Texas.
- Tumblr put out a new iPad app.
