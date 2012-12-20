10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Morning! News:

  • The US patent office invalidated Apple’s pinch-to-zoom patent, which was one of the key patents in its suit against Samsung.
  • Ex-Windows boss Steven Sinofsky is going to teach at Harvard.
  • Upgrades to iOS 6 spiked 29% after Google released Google Maps.
  • Twitter CFO Ali Rowghani is now Twitter COO Ali Rowghani.
  • Apple is building a 1 million square foot outpost in Austin, Texas.
  • 1,000 startups will die next year thanks to the Series A crunch.
  • Facebook is putting the brakes on its plans to launch an ad network.
  • Vimeo creator Jakob Lodwick has a new product out called Moonbase. It’s for creating simple animations.
  • Samsung plans to invest $3.9 billion factory for iPhone chips in Texas.
  • Tumblr put out a new iPad app.

