Photo: tixx
Good morning. Here comes news.
- colour, the app startup that raised $41 million pre-launch, is shutting down.
- HTC says reports that it is paying Apple $6 every time it sells a phone are false.
- Yahoo stock hit an 18-month high.
- Yahoo is considering buying TVGuide.com for ~$20 million.
- Google hired Ron Medford, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s deputy director, taking another step to putting a self-driving car in your driveway.
- MIT scientists are stunned by the 16-year-old’s engineering talents.
- Brands can set up their own store fronts on Amazon with Amazon Pages.
- Silicon Valley’s most important startup investor explains how to come up with startup ideas.
- Oprah tweeted about how much she loves her Microsoft Surface from an iPad.
