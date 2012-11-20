10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

Photo: tixx

Good morning. Here comes news.

  • colour, the app startup that raised $41 million pre-launch, is shutting down.
  • HTC says reports that it is paying Apple $6 every time it sells a phone are false.
  • Yahoo stock hit an 18-month high.
  • Yahoo is considering buying TVGuide.com for ~$20 million.
  • Google hired Ron Medford, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s deputy director, taking another step to putting a self-driving car in your driveway.
  • MIT scientists are stunned by the 16-year-old’s engineering talents.
  • Brands can set up their own store fronts on Amazon with Amazon Pages.
  • Silicon Valley’s most important startup investor explains how to come up with startup ideas.
  • Oprah tweeted about how much she loves her Microsoft Surface from an iPad.

 

