10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • The FBI and Justice Department have seized filesharing site Megaupload.
  • Apple has announced a three-pronged plan to shake up education. Watch the full video of yesterday’s Apple event here.
  • Google’s earnings numbers are out and it’s a surprising miss.
  • Google has doubled its display ad business to $5 billion per year, but search is still the prime moneymaker.
  • Google isn’t giving straight answers on Google+ engagement.
  • Microsoft has posted record sales and earnings.
  • Here’s who is selling all that Facebook and Twitter stock on the secondary markets.
  • Path is raising big funding to go with its new app.
  • Nike has introduced a new fitness gizmo that reminds us of the Jawbone UP.
  • AppNexus just hired a CFO to get it ready for an IPO.

