Good morning! Here’s the news:
- The FBI and Justice Department have seized filesharing site Megaupload.
- Apple has announced a three-pronged plan to shake up education. Watch the full video of yesterday’s Apple event here.
- Google’s earnings numbers are out and it’s a surprising miss.
- Google has doubled its display ad business to $5 billion per year, but search is still the prime moneymaker.
- Google isn’t giving straight answers on Google+ engagement.
- Microsoft has posted record sales and earnings.
- Here’s who is selling all that Facebook and Twitter stock on the secondary markets.
- Path is raising big funding to go with its new app.
- Nike has introduced a new fitness gizmo that reminds us of the Jawbone UP.
- AppNexus just hired a CFO to get it ready for an IPO.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.