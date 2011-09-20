Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple’s stock closed at an all-time high, putting the company’s market cap just $20 billion behind the combined value of Google and Microsoft.
- If you want to get an idea about what the next iPhone will look like, then take a look at these iPhone 5 cases that are sprouting up.
- Lost in the news about Netflix’s decision to split up is the fact that Netflix is in a battle with the SEC over disclosing subscriber churn numbers. Netflix says it doesn’t matter, the SEC says it does.
- Google’s big NFC-based Google Wallet is now live.
- Big investigative piece on an Amazon warehouse in rural Pennsylvania reveals brutal working conditions.
- HP is laying off 525 WebOS employees.
- Microsoft paid $1.5 million to a female executive in the UK who was unfairly passed over for a promotion.
- Months after its announcement, Yahoo still hasn’t launched its Flipboard competitor, but it says its going to very soon.
- Facebook is about to add Read, Watched, Listened buttons and much more at its big developer conference on Thursday.
- Check out 10 of the coolest patents held by Steve Jobs.
