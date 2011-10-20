10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
Chief Yahoo and cofounder Jerry Yang

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Jack Ma is ready to buy Yahoo — he’s just waiting for the board to make up its mind.
  • Private equity firms are confirming that they can buy Yahoo for $16-18 a share.
  • Diaspora’s PayPal account has been frozen after asking users for a $25 donation each.
  • Path, the social network that limits you to 150 friends, has 1 million users.
  • Groupon’s IPO valuation has been slashed to $12 billion after aiming for $30 billion.
  • We learned that Steve Jobs was working on the next Apple product the day before he died.
  • Digg founder Kevin Rose has a new project called Oink.
  • Sergey Brin’s wife may have found a way to save his life.
  • When he came up with the idea for Hangouts in Google+. Sergey Brin was joking.
  • Brin says he thinks he’s “taken on too much” at Google.

