- Facebook is reportedly working on its own software for a mobile phone, as well as its own branded handsets. The OS is said to be based on Android.
- Facebook is doing this because it needs to become a platform, not a service.
- Alibaba is not going to try and buy back its stake of the company from Yahoo.
- Amazon is said to be trying to take over LoveFilm, the European Netflix. Amazon already owns 42%, and it wants to buy the rest for £200 million ($312 million.)
- Digg says part of the reason its traffic has fallen off a cliff is Google changed its search rankings, which killed traffic to the site.
- iPhone 4 comes to China next Saturday, September 25 at 8AM. Also, China is getting two more Apple stores.
- ARM chips are working in their way into more everyday gadgets, as everything becomes connected to the Internet. (Big NYT write up on ARM.)
- Search engine startup Cuil went under after not being able to find an acquirer.
- AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is showing up at interviews with Samsung’s Android based phone, not an iPhone.
- Apple is trying to get publishers to sign up for a digital newsstand where magazines and newspapers would be sold on the iPad.
