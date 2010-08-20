Great morning! News:
- Nokia bought mobile analytics startup Motally (backed by Ron Conway) for an undisclosed sum.
- Qualcomm is said to be investing $2 billion to set up a new plant in Taiwan to build Mirasol displays after winning a new client.
- Google and Yahoo won cases in Argentina where they were being sued for defamation. Apparently, their search results turned up naughty results for an Argentine entertainer. So, she tried suing them.
- HP says a WebOS based tablet is coming in Q1 2011, and a Windows based tablet is coming even sooner.
- Dell and HP reported strong earnings last night.
- Engadget got a hands on preview with a prototype of a new Dell phone based on Android. It seems like a nice phone.
- A Google movie is in the works, based in part on Ken Auletta’s (not at all scandalous) book Googled: The End Of The World As We Know It.
- Google wants more companies using its Places pages. So it’s reminding businesses 100 million people per month are using Google Maps on mobile phones.
- A Dish survey suggests it might try to charge $200-$300 for a Google TV box. If it’s charging less, then there will be a small monthly fee.
- LG’s VP of marketing says the company’s tablet will be “surprisingly productive,” and “better than the iPad.”
Stay tuned to SAI all day for tech news.
