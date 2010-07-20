Photo: Associated Press
Good Morning! News:
- Nokia is hunting for a new CEO.
- Asus is dumping Windows for Android on its EEE Pad EP101TC.
- A bunch of tech and media companies are inching closer to a big cloud based media operation called UltraViolet.
- Amazon says Kindle sales were up 3X in the first half of the year, and Amazon is dominating e-book sales.
- Steve Jobs wanted to ditch AT&T half a dozen times, according to a great feature in Wired.
- Yahoo is looking at buying url shortener bit.ly.
- Apple reports earnings today after the close. Tune in for coverage, in the meanwhile, here’s 12 stocks that move based on Apple.
- Want another search engine? You got it. Here’s Blekko.
- Sales of this year’s EA Sports Tiger Woods video game fell by 32%.
- The FCC seems to be approving a new Apple Magic track pad. It’s like a laptop track pad, but designed for the desktop instead of a mouse.
