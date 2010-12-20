Good morning, here’s the news:
- Google’s first attempt at TV software has been panned, and now its telling its partners to delay plans for televisions running Google TV because it needs time to tweak its software.
- eBay bought brands4friends, Germany’s largest private sales site for $200 million.
- Online advertising has pulled ahead of newspaper advertising for the first time, says eMarketer.
- Nokia is rumoured to be looking at making phones that run Windows Phone 7 software.
- Most of California is totally screwed, but Silicon Valley has been doing very well in this down turn.
- Targeted TV ads are set to roll out from DirectTV.
- Best Buy is throwing in a free mifi with any iPad purchase plus 2 year contract with a carrier.
- Quora has a good thread with former Yahoo engineers participating on why Yahoo has struggled.
- Facebook’s next big business will be e-commerce.
- Mark Zuckerberg is travelling in China, meeting with some tech companies there.
