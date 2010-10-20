Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Apple is holding an event focused on the Mac today. We’ll have live coverage. Two things that should be coming are a refreshed MacBook Air, and iLife 11.
- Google Ventures invested in local deals company Signpost.
- Facebook’s Joe Hewitt ripped Google over its description of Android as “open,” because he says Google still controls it, ultimately. The interesting subtext is that Facebook is working on a mobile operating system using Android as the base.
- Barnes & Noble is holding a special event next week, which suggest a Nookl 2 is coming.
- Adobe’s CEO danced away from a question about a Microsoft acquisition, saying “We value our independence.”
- Yahoo loses another exec! This time it’s the head of mobile in North America.
- EA is said to looking at buying mobile publisher Chillingo, the company behind Angry Birds and Cut The Rope.
- Lenovo is waiting till summer 2011 to release an Android tablet, and will probably never do a Windows 7 tablet.
- Paul Graham has a fabulous, must-read essay explaining angels, super-angels, and VCs.
- Netflix reports earnings tonight. Here’s a preview from the AP.
