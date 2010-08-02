Welcome to August! Here’s the news:
- Social networks and online gaming eat up a third of our time online, says Nielsen.
- Microsoft almost made Internet Explorer less friendly to advertisers in 2008, but then balked. The WSJ has the scary story as part of its “What They Know” series.
- Internet Explorer usage is up for another month, and Firefox usage is down.
- Apple should buy Infineon before Intel so that it can own key wireless technology.
- The guy that says he owns 84% of Facebook is almost certainly forging the contract.
- Joshua Schachter, founder of Delicious, is doing a new startup, and there’s a “feeding frenzy” to get in on the angel investment.
- Bing is giving Google a kick in the pants by innovating search.
- The U.A.E. is going to block BlackBerry services starting in October.
- Apple pulled the videos showing rival phones suffering from signal loss due to “death grip.”
- Canalys says in a press release that Android growth in Q2 2010 was 886% y/y.
