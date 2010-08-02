Welcome to August! Here’s the news:



Social networks and online gaming eat up a third of our time online, says Nielsen.

Microsoft almost made Internet Explorer less friendly to advertisers in 2008, but then balked. The WSJ has the scary story as part of its “What They Know” series.

Internet Explorer usage is up for another month, and Firefox usage is down.

Apple should buy Infineon before Intel so that it can own key wireless technology.

The guy that says he owns 84% of Facebook is almost certainly forging the contract.

Joshua Schachter, founder of Delicious, is doing a new startup, and there’s a “feeding frenzy” to get in on the angel investment.

Bing is giving Google a kick in the pants by innovating search.

The U.A.E. is going to block BlackBerry services starting in October.

Apple pulled the videos showing rival phones suffering from signal loss due to “death grip.”

Canalys says in a press release that Android growth in Q2 2010 was 886% y/y.

