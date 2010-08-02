10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
google android motorola

Welcome to August! Here’s the news:

  • Social networks and online gaming eat up a third of our time online, says Nielsen.
  • Microsoft almost made Internet Explorer less friendly to advertisers in 2008, but then balked. The WSJ has the scary story as part of its “What They Know” series.
  • Internet Explorer usage is up for another month, and Firefox usage is down.
  • Apple should buy Infineon before Intel so that it can own key wireless technology.
  • The guy that says he owns 84% of Facebook is almost certainly forging the contract.
  • Joshua Schachter, founder of Delicious, is doing a new startup, and there’s a “feeding frenzy” to get in on the angel investment.
  • Bing is giving Google a kick in the pants by innovating search.
  • The U.A.E. is going to block BlackBerry services starting in October.
  • Apple pulled the videos showing rival phones suffering from signal loss due to “death grip.”
  • Canalys says in a press release that Android growth in Q2 2010 was 886% y/y.

