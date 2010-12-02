Photo: Jess3
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Groupon’s revenue run rate is said to be at $1 billion, therefore Google’s $6 billion acquisition price tag isn’t so outlandish.
- The Old Navy is using Apple’s point of sale system.
- Amazon caved on Wikileaks after it heard from Senator Joe Lieberman.
- Gowalla is basically giving up — it announced that it will allow users to check into Foursquare and Places through its app.
- Most people are watching Hulu Plus through Sony Playstation, not on their iPhones or iPads.
- Speaking of Hulu…remember its planned IPO? What happened? Looks like its delayed to next year.
- The FTC is backing a “do not track” list for the web so you don’t get creepy ads following you if you don’t want.
- Yahoo Japan’s plan to partner with Google got the go-ahead from the Japanese government despite loud protestation from Microsoft.
- Google actually changed its ranking algorithm in response to a NYT story.
- One of the people behind the wheel of Google’s robot cars was busted for breaking the law! His crime? Talking on his mobile phone while being behind the wheel. Sure, it’s a robot driving the car, but it’s still illegal.
