Photo: Dell.com
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- Dell will announce an acquisition related to cloud computing and a major push into tablet devices later today. There is nowhere to go but up from the Streak.
- The first smartbooks running Google’s Chrome OS will hit the market later this month, according to recent rumours.
- Apple’s sales in China could more than triple to over $9 billion over the next two years, according to analysis from Morgan Stanley.
- iOS 4.2 has been released to developers, and sports some new features, including a multitasking bar.
- Apple and Google are reportedly both considering an acquisition of mobile payments company Boku.
- Skype won’t IPO until 2011, according to a Reuters report.
- 33 developers left OpenOffice.org, which became part of Oracle when the company acquired Sun. The open source crowd just doesn’t get along with Oracle, and more developers are expected to leave within the next few days.
- Apple had 95% of the global tablet market in Q3, according to Strategy Analytics.
- Apple quietly slashed prices for the Mac Mini internationally. The price in the U.S. remains unchanged for now.
- Remember, it’s election day! Gizmodo has a guide to using every crazy voting machine in the country, and The Wall Street Journal has a roundup of how tech is driving voters to the polls.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.