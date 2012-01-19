Photo: Business Insider
Good morning! Here’s the news:
- 26 new senators oppose PIPA after yesterday’s protests.
- It wasn’t just Wikipedia blackouts, either — people actually took to the streets in San Francisco and New York.
- AT&T is introducing brand-new data plans next week.
- Accel just put a bunch of money into a startup that does online backup.
- Facebook’s Bret Taylor was surprised at the kinds of apps people want for their Timelines.
- SinglePlatform just partnered with Foursquare to bring its 400,000 restaurant menus to users.
- Microsoft tech wiz Dave Cutler has just been assigned to the Xbox team.
- Stephanie Tilenius, formerly of Google Wallet, has a new job.
- HP has named Bill Veghte its Chief Strategy Officer, and his first task is to fix webOS.
- Amazon has a plan to make huge sites run more quickly.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.