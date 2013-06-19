Morning! Here’s the overnight news.
- Google is challenging the government’s gag order on data requests from the NSA.
- Meanwhile, the NSA says its Internet spying foiled 50 terrorist plots, including one to bomb New York’s subway system.
- Michael Hastings, the Rolling Stone journalist who wrote that damning profile about General Stanley McChrystal, is dead from a car crash at age 33.
- Microsoft will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors in future Surface tablets.
- Tesla is going to recall 800 Model S cars that had bad seat brackets.
- “Forget lab rats. Some researchers are now testing medicines on a silicon chip that could provide a better read on how a drug will work.”
- Facebook is delaying the rollout of video ads until at least the fall.
- Chinese Internet company Tencent is leading a $150 million investment in ecommerce startup Fab.com, which now has a $1 billion valuation.
- Dish abandoned its bid to buy Sprint, leaving SoftBank in the catbird seat.
- Donations are flowing in for the legal defence fund for the “anonymous” hacker who exposed the Steubenville rapists.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.