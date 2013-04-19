10 Things You Don't Really Need To Know Because Who Cares About Anything But Boston Right Now

Morning.
Here’s tech news:
- Private equity firm Blackstone is withdrawing its bid to buy Dell
- Back in 2011, Google chairman Eric Schmidt interviewed Julian Assange for his upcoming book. The transcript of that interview is now live.
- Microsoft responds to the Excel mistake that may have damaged the global economy.
- IBM is in talks to sell its server unit to Lenovo.
- “Having amassed a fortune by investing early in Google, Facebook, Twitter and other start-ups, Mr. Conway has become, in two short years, one of San Francisco’s power brokers.”
- You can now monitor the efficiency of Facebook’s data centres all on your own.
- Twitter and BBC America signed an ads deal.
- The senate is going to vote on a bill that would allow states to tax out-of-state ecommerce companies.
- Viacom lost its billion dollar lawsuit against YouTube/Google. Again.
- Microsoft is losing less money online than it used to.
