10 Things You Don't Really Need To Know Because Who Cares About Anything But Boston Right Now

Nicholas Carlson
MIT Dome night

Morning.

For the latest on the Boston bombings, go here >

Here’s tech news:

  • Private equity firm Blackstone is withdrawing its bid to buy Dell
  • Back in 2011, Google chairman Eric Schmidt interviewed Julian Assange for his upcoming book. The transcript of that interview is now live.
  • Microsoft responds to the Excel mistake that may have damaged the global economy.
  • IBM is in talks to sell its server unit to Lenovo.
  • “Having amassed a fortune by investing early in Google, Facebook, Twitter and other start-ups, Mr. Conway has become, in two short years, one of San Francisco’s power brokers.”
  • You can now monitor the efficiency of Facebook’s data centres all on your own.
  • Twitter and BBC America signed an ads deal.
  • The senate is going to vote on a bill that would allow states to tax out-of-state ecommerce companies.
  • Viacom lost its billion dollar lawsuit against YouTube/Google. Again.
  • Microsoft is losing less money online than it used to.

