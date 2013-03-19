Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.
Good morning!
Here’s the news.
- Like Apple and Google, Samsung is also working on a smartwatch, a source tells Reuters.
- Google is going to unify its various messaging services under one brand called Babble.
- Microsoft scored itself a prominent page on Tmall, one of China’s most important ecommerce sites.
- The CEO of chip-designer ARM, Warren East, is stepping down. East oversaw ARM’s deals with Apple, which put its chip designs in the iPad and iPhone to great success.
- The creative genius at Apple’s ad agency left last year to work for Samsung’s ad agency. But he just came back.
- WhatsApp, the insanely popular messaging service no one really ever talks about, is switching to a subscription model for iOS users this year.
- “A CNNMoney investigation of 20 of the largest tech companies found that the few firms willing to share data about workplace diversity have mostly white and Asian males in their ranks.”
- Facebook developers say Facebook is cutting them off only because their apps compete with Facebook products.
- This is what it is like tweeting for the Pope.
- Blackstone is deciding whether or not to outbid Silver Lake for Dell.
Tap into the power of the social web. Social Quality Index: The first universal measure of social value.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.