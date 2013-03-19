10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
Good morning!

Here’s the news.

  • Like Apple and Google, Samsung is also working on a smartwatch, a source tells Reuters.
  • Google is going to unify its various messaging services under one brand called Babble.
  • Microsoft scored itself a prominent page on Tmall, one of China’s most important ecommerce sites.
  • The CEO of chip-designer ARM, Warren East, is stepping down. East oversaw ARM’s deals with Apple, which put its chip designs in the iPad and iPhone to great success.
  • The creative genius at Apple’s ad agency left last year to work for Samsung’s ad agency. But he just came back.
  • WhatsApp, the insanely popular messaging service no one really ever talks about, is switching to a subscription model for iOS users this year.
  • “A CNNMoney investigation of 20 of the largest tech companies found that the few firms willing to share data about workplace diversity have mostly white and Asian males in their ranks.”
  • Facebook developers say Facebook is cutting them off only because their apps compete with Facebook products.
  • This is what it is like tweeting for the Pope.
  • Blackstone is deciding whether or not to outbid Silver Lake for Dell.
