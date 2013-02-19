Photo: Nissan

Good morning! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI all day live news and analysis.

You know all that hacking being done by the Chinese army? It’s all coming from one building, and this is supposedly a video of them at work.

Sorry, the Singularity: “The brain is not computable and no engineering can reproduce it,” says the author of several pioneering papers on brain-machine interfaces.

Eureka! Scientists discovered a new property of matter – and that could mean all kinds of new technologies for the rest of us.

Marissa Mayer promoted an engineer to run search at Yahoo.

Microsoft jacked Office for Mac prices 17%.

Google made voice recognition much better in the latest Android phones by mimicking brains.

Outlook.com has 60 million users, so Microsoft is turning off the old Hotmail.com user-interface this summer.

If electric cars are going to work, their batteries have to get much better.

Never promote your best salesperson.

Nissan is moving its self-driving car R&D team to Silicon Valley.

