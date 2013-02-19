Photo: Nissan
Good morning! Here’s the news. After, come back to SAI all day live news and analysis.
- You know all that hacking being done by the Chinese army? It’s all coming from one building, and this is supposedly a video of them at work.
- Sorry, the Singularity: “The brain is not computable and no engineering can reproduce it,” says the author of several pioneering papers on brain-machine interfaces.
- Eureka! Scientists discovered a new property of matter – and that could mean all kinds of new technologies for the rest of us.
- Marissa Mayer promoted an engineer to run search at Yahoo.
- Microsoft jacked Office for Mac prices 17%.
- Google made voice recognition much better in the latest Android phones by mimicking brains.
- Outlook.com has 60 million users, so Microsoft is turning off the old Hotmail.com user-interface this summer.
- If electric cars are going to work, their batteries have to get much better.
- Never promote your best salesperson.
- Nissan is moving its self-driving car R&D team to Silicon Valley.
