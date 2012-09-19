Photo: AP
Good morning! Here’s your news:
- iPhone 5 reviews are out and they are insanely positive.
- By the way, iOS 6, Apple’s new operating system for iPhones and iPads, launches today. You’ll be able to download it straight to your device. Here are some cool features to look forward to.
- And speaking of iOS 6, it includes a new mapping app that many think is worse than Google Maps.
- Facebook is testing a mobile ad network.
- Yahoo will give $3.65 billion back to shareholders. Here’s Marissa Mayer’s leaked memo explaining why.
- Twitter updated its iPad app, and people are not happy about it.
- RIM signed a licensing deal with Microsoft that will bring some new technology to BlackBerrys.
- Another Zynga executive jumped ship yesterday.
- Sony is slimming down the PS3 in time for the holidays.
- Groups have filed a complaint with the FCC over AT&T’s FaceTime restrictions.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.