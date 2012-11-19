Photo: AP
Hi there. News:
- The Daily Telegraph says Yahoo and Facebook are having secret search talks.
- Kara Swisher says Yahoo and Facebook are not having secret search talks.
- Cisco bought cloud networking startup Meraki for $1.2 billion.
- Here’s a review of the Lumia 920, a pretty new Windows phone.
- Mark Cuban says Facebook is “over-thinking what their network is really all about” – a “time waster.”
- Despite rumours to the contrary, Apple is still on track to ship new iMacs before 2013.
- John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer who has gotten caught up in a murder investigation in Belize, has a blog.
- Investors are suddenly very wary of over-valued e-commerce startups.
- Did Alibaba take a huge stake in Sina Weibo?
- Android believes there are only 11 months in the year.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.