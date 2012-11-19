10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
John Chambers CiscoCisco CEO John Chambers

Photo: AP

Hi there. News:

  • The Daily Telegraph says Yahoo and Facebook are having secret search talks.
  • Kara Swisher says Yahoo and Facebook are not having secret search talks.
  • Cisco bought cloud networking startup Meraki for $1.2 billion.
  • Here’s a review of the Lumia 920, a pretty new Windows phone.
  • Mark Cuban says Facebook is “over-thinking what their network is really all about” – a “time waster.”
  • Despite rumours to the contrary, Apple is still on track to ship new iMacs before 2013.
  • John McAfee, the antivirus software pioneer who has gotten caught up in a murder investigation in Belize, has a blog.
  • Investors are suddenly very wary of over-valued e-commerce startups.
  • Did Alibaba take a huge stake in Sina Weibo?
  • Android believes there are only 11 months in the year.

