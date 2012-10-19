Photo: Twitter
Hi there. Ready for some morning news?
- Apple guru John Gruber thinks the iPad Mini will have no retina display, will cost less than an iPod Touch, and may not be called iPad Mini.
- Google stock tanked after earnings missed expectations. Blame Google’s $12 billion Motorola acquisition.
- Samsung is selling a $249 Google Chromebook. Here’s a video of one.
- AMD also missed on earnings, and says it will fire 15% of its workforce.
- Sony is cutting 10,000 jobs.
- Kim Dotcom has plans for a new Megaupload.
- The cofounders of Blackboard, one of the biggest education startups ever, are out.
- Venture capital investing was down in Q3.
- Miley Cyrus and bunch of other celebrities are pushing a Twitter/Instagram rival called Pheed.
- Kevin Systrom gave a wide-ranging interview about what it was like building Instagram and then selling it for $1 billion.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.