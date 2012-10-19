Miley Cyrus is pushing a Twitter-clone called Pheed.

Apple guru John Gruber thinks the iPad Mini will have no retina display, will cost less than an iPod Touch, and may not be called iPad Mini.

Google stock tanked after earnings missed expectations. Blame Google’s $12 billion Motorola acquisition.

Samsung is selling a $249 Google Chromebook. Here’s a video of one.

AMD also missed on earnings, and says it will fire 15% of its workforce.

Sony is cutting 10,000 jobs.

Kim Dotcom has plans for a new Megaupload.

The cofounders of Blackboard, one of the biggest education startups ever, are out.

Venture capital investing was down in Q3.

Miley Cyrus and bunch of other celebrities are pushing a Twitter/Instagram rival called Pheed.

Kevin Systrom gave a wide-ranging interview about what it was like building Instagram and then selling it for $1 billion.

