10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Nicholas Carlson
miley hairMiley Cyrus is pushing a Twitter-clone called Pheed.

Photo: Twitter

Hi there. Ready for some morning news? 

  • Apple guru John Gruber thinks the iPad Mini will have no retina display, will cost less than an iPod Touch, and may not be called iPad Mini.
  • Google stock tanked after earnings missed expectations. Blame Google’s $12 billion Motorola acquisition.
  • Samsung is selling a $249 Google Chromebook. Here’s a video of one.
  • AMD also missed on earnings, and says it will fire 15% of its workforce.
  • Sony is cutting 10,000 jobs.
  • Kim Dotcom has plans for a new Megaupload.
  • The cofounders of Blackboard, one of the biggest education startups ever, are out.
  • Venture capital investing was down in Q3.
  • Miley Cyrus and bunch of other celebrities are pushing a Twitter/Instagram rival called Pheed.
  • Kevin Systrom gave a wide-ranging interview about what it was like building Instagram and then selling it for $1 billion.

