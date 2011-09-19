Photo: JD Lasica/Flickr
Good Morning! The news today:
- Netflix has split itself into two businesses: “Netflix” will be streaming only, and a new DVD-only business called “Qwikster”.
- The Netflix split makes sense, but it really sucks for the customer because it makes things much more complicated.
- One thing Netflix screwed up with the “Qwikster” split — the Twitter handle is already owned by someone who tweets a lot of profane material.
- Facebook has partnered with just about every major music streaming service for its music product, according to information buried inside each service’s HTML.
- Carol Bartz was fired at Yahoo for not putting together a good plan for the company, and regularly failing to hit her targets.
- Fred Wilson and Bijan Sabet have left Twitter’s board.
- Online prescription glasses startup Warby Parker is said to be raising a massive new round at a valuation over $100 million or higher.
- Google bought German Groupon clone DailyDeal.
- Get ready for a big pivot from colour, says Sequoia, which is one of its big backers.
- Is Google CEO Larry Page bored with Google+? He hardly ever uses it.
