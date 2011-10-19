10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Dylan Love
sanjay jah motorola droid razr

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, Business Insider

Good morning! Here’s the news:

  • Motorola has resurrected the RAZR brand with its newest phone — the ultra-thin Droid RAZR.
  • Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Nexus. It’s the first phone to run Ice Cream Sandwich, the latest release of Android.
  • Samsung will also roll out a chat product called ChatOn. Unlike BBM and iMessage, ChatOn is available on multiple platforms.
  • Groupon is set to begin its IPO road show next week.
  • Apple earnings came in yesterday, and they were lighter than expected.
  • Yahoo’s earnings are in as well. The company beat profit expectations while revenue shrunk.
  • Bill Maris, partner at Google Ventures, says that Google’s venture arm doesn’t work for the company.
  • Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren explains why there’s room for his company to exist alongside Spotify — Pandora is for discovery, Spotify is for listening.
  • The Sony Vita, a new touchscreen gaming device, hits the US in February.
  • Mary Meeker points out that, despite a recession and huge foreign competition, the US is still a leader in the smartphone market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.