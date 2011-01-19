Good morning! Here’s today’s news:
- Apple delivered a monster quarter last night blowing away expectations on the top and bottom line, selling 7.33 million iPads.
- The iPad 2 will not have “retina display” says well sourced Apple blogger John Gruber.
- Apple has listed the all time most popular iPhone and iPad apps in both free and paid.
- The Amazon investment in Living Social is already showing some results: You can get a $20 Amazon gift card for $10 today.
- Samsung’s Android phones are mysteriously stuck on Android 2.1. One theory for why: Samsung is in a battle with carriers over pushing out the update to 2.2.
- The government approved Comcast’s purchase of NBC yesterday. One condition of the purchase was that Comcast give up voting rights in Hulu.
- Microsoft still hasn’t issued a single update for Windows Phone 7 software. (At a comparable point in the iPhone’s life, Apple had issued multiple updates.)
- Rendered photos of the HP-Palm tablet have leaked, it looks like an iPad mixed with a Palm Pre. But it might not come out until the summer.
- Sony is expected to unveil a new Playstation portable player on January 27, and it will follow that with a phone in the weeks after.
- Amazon expanded its web services to include a new option which is supposed to make managing the back end of applications and websites easier.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.