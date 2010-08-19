Photo: Reuters
Good morning! News:
- Facebook rolled out its check-in product, Facebook Places. It looks a lot like Foursquare, and sure seems to present a big problem for the startup.
- Foursquare was at the event, but founder Dennis Crowley says he doesn’t know how or if Foursquare will work with Facebook Places.
- Microsoft’s Windows 7 is quietly a huge success, and usage of XP is finally dropping, says Ed Bott at ZDNet.
- HP hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to look for its new CEO.
- RIM is in talks to buy mobile ad company Millennial Media, but doesn’t want to pay $400-$500 million for it, which is what Millenial thinks it’s worth.
- Skype’s Chief Development Officer left the company after just a month on the job. Apparently executives at Skype had doubts about him after reading very vicious comments on TechCrunch about his time at Yahoo.
- Verizon is ready to deliver full live streaming cable television to the iPad.
- What it feels like to have your Paypal account hacked, and see a -$900,000 balance.
- Apple’s manufacturing of iPhones and iPads is finally catching up with demand, says analysts.
- The English language is being corrupted by Twitter. “Tweetup” is going into the Oxford English Dictionary.
