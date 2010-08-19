10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Good morning! News:

  • Facebook rolled out its check-in product, Facebook Places. It looks a lot like Foursquare, and sure seems to present a big problem for the startup.
  • Foursquare was at the event, but founder Dennis Crowley says he doesn’t know how or if Foursquare will work with Facebook Places.
  • Microsoft’s Windows 7 is quietly a huge success, and usage of XP is finally dropping, says Ed Bott at ZDNet.
  • HP hired executive search firm Spencer Stuart to look for its new CEO.
  • RIM is in talks to buy mobile ad company Millennial Media, but doesn’t want to pay $400-$500 million for it, which is what Millenial thinks it’s worth.
  • Skype’s Chief Development Officer left the company after just a month on the job. Apparently executives at Skype had doubts about him after reading very vicious comments on TechCrunch about his time at Yahoo.
  • Verizon is ready to deliver full live streaming cable television to the iPad.
  • What it feels like to have your Paypal account hacked, and see a -$900,000 balance.
  • Apple’s manufacturing of iPhones and iPads is finally catching up with demand, says analysts.
  • The English language is being corrupted by Twitter. “Tweetup” is going into the Oxford English Dictionary.

