10 Things You Need To Know This Morning

Jay Yarow
mark cuban cheering

Photo: The Associated Press

Good morning! Here is your news:

  • Microsoft shipped a few early previews of Windows Phone 7. Engadget says it’s “a little scary” how many technical issues need to be ironed out before the phone hits the market.
  • Google will stop selling the Nexus One after it clears out of its most recent shipment of Nexus One phones.
  • Now that Facebook has 500 million users, it has to figure out what to do when one of them dies.
  • A Chinese glass manufacturer is holding up the production of white iPhone 4s.
  • Verizon is ceasing sales of the Kin and shipping its inventory back to Microsoft.
  • Motorola is selling off its networking wireless business for $1.2 billion.
  • HTC and Samsung are disputing Apple’s antenna claims.
  • Mark Cuban is wildly bullish on facial recognition as the next form of check-in apps.
  • Quicken appears set to screw over its customers, as it transitions to Mint.com.

Here’s your video for the day: Taiwanese animation of the iPhone 4 antennagate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.