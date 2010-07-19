Photo: The Associated Press

Good morning! Here is your news:

Microsoft shipped a few early previews of Windows Phone 7. Engadget says it’s “a little scary” how many technical issues need to be ironed out before the phone hits the market.

Google will stop selling the Nexus One after it clears out of its most recent shipment of Nexus One phones.

Now that Facebook has 500 million users, it has to figure out what to do when one of them dies.

A Chinese glass manufacturer is holding up the production of white iPhone 4s.

Verizon is ceasing sales of the Kin and shipping its inventory back to Microsoft.

Motorola is selling off its networking wireless business for $1.2 billion.

HTC and Samsung are disputing Apple’s antenna claims.

Mark Cuban is wildly bullish on facial recognition as the next form of check-in apps.

Quicken appears set to screw over its customers, as it transitions to Mint.com.

Here’s your video for the day: Taiwanese animation of the iPhone 4 antennagate.



