Photo: The Associated Press
Good morning! Here is your news:
- Microsoft shipped a few early previews of Windows Phone 7. Engadget says it’s “a little scary” how many technical issues need to be ironed out before the phone hits the market.
- Google will stop selling the Nexus One after it clears out of its most recent shipment of Nexus One phones.
- Now that Facebook has 500 million users, it has to figure out what to do when one of them dies.
- A Chinese glass manufacturer is holding up the production of white iPhone 4s.
- Verizon is ceasing sales of the Kin and shipping its inventory back to Microsoft.
- Motorola is selling off its networking wireless business for $1.2 billion.
- HTC and Samsung are disputing Apple’s antenna claims.
- Mark Cuban is wildly bullish on facial recognition as the next form of check-in apps.
- Quicken appears set to screw over its customers, as it transitions to Mint.com.
Here’s your video for the day: Taiwanese animation of the iPhone 4 antennagate.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.